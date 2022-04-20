Yadon, Carole Joan

Kathleen Jo Ranger, age 69, passed away at home in Klamath Falls, surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 6, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 14, 1952 in Portland, Oregon to Richard and Eunice (Norris) Jamison. She was a 1970 graduate of David Douglas High School in SE Portland. She went on to work for Pacific Northwest Bell, which took her to the Rogue Valley. The family moved to Klamath Falls in 1990, where she and former husband Jeff Ranger raised two daughters. Kathy made many lifelong friendships as she served her community as a Girl Scout leader, as a mentor with Citizens for Safe Schools, and while working for Klamath County School District, where she was active in the Union. She retired in 2015. Kathy was outgoing, perpetually positive, gracious, and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed dinner parties and traveling with friends, spending time with her partner of 15 years, Jesse Slaton, and being Gram to her granddaughters. Together, Kathy and Jesse traveled, fished, and always looked forward to summer, when they could enjoy the late evening breeze on the patio. Left to honor and remember Kathy are her two daughters and their families, Kara Ranger and Mackay Burcher and their daughter Maeve; and Emma and Will Robinson and their daughters Mackenna and Isla. She is also survived by her brother Rich Jamison of AZ, nephew Drew Jamison of WA, Aunt Frances Bunch of Prairie City, the Slaton and Gonzales families of Klamath Falls, and numerous special friends and in-laws. All who knew and loved Kathleen are invited to an informal open house memorial at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd in Klamath Falls on Saturday, April 30 between noon and 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward and do something nice for someone.

