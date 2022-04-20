ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Yadon, Carole Joan

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarole Joan Yadon aka Inski, 83, passed away on Monday Apr. 11th, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 17th, 1938 in Lewiston, Idaho to parents Bill and Agnes Ervin. Carole attended Sacred Heart Academy and attended an all girls Catholic college in San Francisco following her high school...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Remembering the Marine Barracks

It’s a very small park, but one rich with history. When it was created in 1994 atop Old Fort Road just four miles from downtown Klamath Falls, the original Marine Barracks Memorial Park was one of Oregon’s smallest parks, only spanning a 75- by 100-foot area. In 2019,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Taylor, Billy Frank

Billy Frank Taylor Passed away April 15, 2022, Billy Frank Taylor, 90. He was born 12-21-31 in Simon, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Joellen Illian Taylor, married 52 years. He is also survived by two children, Larry and Sharleen Taylor and Cindy and Joe Gautney from Topeka, Kansas. Also, stepchildren Linda and Dennis Campbell, Richard and Dana Elzner, Alan Elzner, Jeanne Shockley and sisters Joyce Guthrie, Betty Winebarger, Vi Miland and Glenda Comer, and numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Preceded in death by stepson Robert Elzner, nephew Sherman Taylor, brothers Alan and Marie Taylor, Jake and Helen Taylor, and sisters Ivaline Phillips and Mary Deets. Bill farmed and worked in the Malin area most of his grown life. He also worked in potatoes for Cecil, Vince, and Jim Cheyne and others and then retired from Bailey and Trotman at 80 years of age. He loved to fish and hunt and his favorite quarry was anything that would bite. His memorial will be in Malin at a later date.
MALIN, OR
Herald and News

Ranger, Kathleen Jo

Kathleen Jo Ranger, age 69, passed away at home in Klamath Falls, surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 6, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 14, 1952 in Portland, Oregon to Richard and Eunice (Norris) Jamison. She was a 1970 graduate of David Douglas High School in SE Portland. She went on to work for Pacific Northwest Bell, which took her to the Rogue Valley. The family moved to Klamath Falls in 1990, where she and former husband Jeff Ranger raised two daughters. Kathy made many lifelong friendships as she served her community as a Girl Scout leader, as a mentor with Citizens for Safe Schools, and while working for Klamath County School District, where she was active in the Union. She retired in 2015. Kathy was outgoing, perpetually positive, gracious, and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed dinner parties and traveling with friends, spending time with her partner of 15 years, Jesse Slaton, and being Gram to her granddaughters. Together, Kathy and Jesse traveled, fished, and always looked forward to summer, when they could enjoy the late evening breeze on the patio. Left to honor and remember Kathy are her two daughters and their families, Kara Ranger and Mackay Burcher and their daughter Maeve; and Emma and Will Robinson and their daughters Mackenna and Isla. She is also survived by her brother Rich Jamison of AZ, nephew Drew Jamison of WA, Aunt Frances Bunch of Prairie City, the Slaton and Gonzales families of Klamath Falls, and numerous special friends and in-laws. All who knew and loved Kathleen are invited to an informal open house memorial at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd in Klamath Falls on Saturday, April 30 between noon and 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward and do something nice for someone.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Neiswender, Joseph Raymond

Joseph Raymond Neiswender, 64, of Klamath Falls, OR, passed away at his home on November 3rd, 2021. He was born in Pottsville, PA on February 26, 1957 and graduated from Western High School in Las Vegas, NV. He worked in the Printing Industry in Las Vegas, NV, Hamburg, PA and then in Klamath Falls, OR, before taking a job with the Oregon Child Development Coalition where he worked as a bus driver doing what he loved the most, spending time with children and making sure they were safe. He then retired from that position to take a job as a Home Health Care Worker. He was well known in the Klamath Basin and surrounding areas for his lead guitar work and management of the classic rock band Fat Fredi. He was also an avid Gold Miner and did numerous Rock and Mineral Shows. Joe is survived by his wife, Judy Neiswender; son and granddaughter Kyle and Lillian Neiswender, step-daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren Lynn, Randy, Sage and Cooper Mendre, Son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson Chrys Dawes, Avory and Khrystina Dawes, Kirsten Hess and Ryan Dawes. Joe was preceded in death by his step-daughter Tanya Dawes. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2 p.m. in the Klamath Falls First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St. The service will also be broadcast live on Facebook at Klamath Falls UMC and uploaded the next day to You Tube.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath Falls, OR
Obituaries
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Klamath Falls, OR
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
City
Brookings, OR
State
Idaho State
JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy