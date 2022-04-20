Neiswender, Joseph Raymond

Billy Frank Taylor Passed away April 15, 2022, Billy Frank Taylor, 90. He was born 12-21-31 in Simon, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Joellen Illian Taylor, married 52 years. He is also survived by two children, Larry and Sharleen Taylor and Cindy and Joe Gautney from Topeka, Kansas. Also, stepchildren Linda and Dennis Campbell, Richard and Dana Elzner, Alan Elzner, Jeanne Shockley and sisters Joyce Guthrie, Betty Winebarger, Vi Miland and Glenda Comer, and numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Preceded in death by stepson Robert Elzner, nephew Sherman Taylor, brothers Alan and Marie Taylor, Jake and Helen Taylor, and sisters Ivaline Phillips and Mary Deets. Bill farmed and worked in the Malin area most of his grown life. He also worked in potatoes for Cecil, Vince, and Jim Cheyne and others and then retired from Bailey and Trotman at 80 years of age. He loved to fish and hunt and his favorite quarry was anything that would bite. His memorial will be in Malin at a later date.
