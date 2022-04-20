ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Neiswender, Joseph Raymond

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Raymond Neiswender, 64, of Klamath Falls, OR, passed away at his home on November 3rd, 2021. He was born in Pottsville, PA on February 26, 1957 and graduated from Western High School in Las Vegas, NV. He worked in the Printing Industry in Las Vegas, NV, Hamburg, PA and...

www.heraldandnews.com

La Crosse Tribune

John Raymond Hirsch

LA CROSSE—Passed away of natural causes on March 21, 2022, at age 58. John was born on July 11, 1963, and raised in Downers Grove, Illinois. He moved to La Crosse, WI in 1985 to be closer to his family. John lived most of his life with schizophrenia having been diagnosed at the age of 20. John’s life was not easy but even so, he was a very loving person and was quick to express appreciation for what he had. He received wonderful help and support from his Community Support Team at the La Crosse Family and Children’s Center including case managers Chantel Brown, Marc Snodgrass, payee Kay Furlano, nurse Miranda and last but not least Dr. Katie Fassbinder. John always expressed his love for his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law Chris and his social worker of 35 years Marc. He recently had moved to The Landings on Copeland Blvd, and remarked that it was the best place he ever lived since his childhood home. John will be missed.
LA CROSSE, WI
Herald and News

Taylor, Billy Frank

Billy Frank Taylor Passed away April 15, 2022, Billy Frank Taylor, 90. He was born 12-21-31 in Simon, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Joellen Illian Taylor, married 52 years. He is also survived by two children, Larry and Sharleen Taylor and Cindy and Joe Gautney from Topeka, Kansas. Also, stepchildren Linda and Dennis Campbell, Richard and Dana Elzner, Alan Elzner, Jeanne Shockley and sisters Joyce Guthrie, Betty Winebarger, Vi Miland and Glenda Comer, and numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Preceded in death by stepson Robert Elzner, nephew Sherman Taylor, brothers Alan and Marie Taylor, Jake and Helen Taylor, and sisters Ivaline Phillips and Mary Deets. Bill farmed and worked in the Malin area most of his grown life. He also worked in potatoes for Cecil, Vince, and Jim Cheyne and others and then retired from Bailey and Trotman at 80 years of age. He loved to fish and hunt and his favorite quarry was anything that would bite. His memorial will be in Malin at a later date.
MALIN, OR

Community Policy