“These kids are very, very bright and they have chosen professions where they are going to help the Madison community, the larger community, and the world with their education,” says longtime Women in Focus Inc. member Sally Hestad. “So we are thrilled to be able to continue in our mission we’ve had so many years of encouraging these students of color to succeed in education because this is the way that good change will come to the world.”

MADISON, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO