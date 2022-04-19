ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Our Favorite Moments From Weekend One Of Coachella [Gallery]

By Sammy Approved
 1 day ago

Coachella weekend one kicked off with several memorable performances from some of today’s biggest acts like Doja Cat, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion. Influencers and fans stormed the campgrounds in Indio, California to celebrate music and a three-day weekend of fun. We selected a few of our favorite moments from the first weekend of Coachella below.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. It was co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen in 1999, and is organized by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents.

Though some people are criticizing the festival for not being “picture perfect” in real life, the performances we caught throughout the live stream were absolutely worth it. Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat seemed to have one of the best performances during weekend one of the festival, performing a series of her hits alongside pretty impressive dance moves.

After teasing a snippet in her Coachella performance, fans are begging Megan Thee Stallion to release her next single “Letter To My Ex,” which is set to release this Friday, April 22.

Fans can’t stop talking about the celebrity Coachella outfits, carnival fun and memorable live performances.

While some fans argue that what we see on Instagram is not reality. Many notable brands hosts activations throughout trendy festival weekend. Popular fashion brand, Revolve, also hosted a weekend that influencers are comparing to Fyre festival. Many attendees say that it did not meet the expectations and resulted in complete chaos. Yikes.

Take a look at our round up of the most memorable moments from weekend one of Coachella. The festival returns this weekend for its biggest moment yet. Visit their website for more details here .

1. Doja Cat IS The Moment

2. Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music

3. What A Weeknd

4. Billie Did What Needed To Be Done

5. The Looks Were Served

6. 21 Savage & Post Malone Take Coachella

7. The Fun At The Festival

8. A Vince Staples Moment

9. Only Snippets To Share (Pro Tip: Go To Their YouTube)

10. History

