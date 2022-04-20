ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Arsenal: Werner, Havertz, Mount to keep on going!

By Jimmy Funnell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea’s past few games stand in stark contrast to Arsenal’s dip in form and the timing couldn’t be any better to face our London rivals. The Gunners have also had a fair few injuries to key players. It’s time to take revenge for last season’s loss at Stamford...

Arsenal at Chelsea match thread: once more unto the breach

Arsenal make the short trip to West London to take on Chelsea in the Premier League, looking to stop a three-match losing skid that has taken a good deal of the wind out of the sails at the club. A result or two would turn the morale around quickly, and what better time to start than in a London derby? Even though it feels as if a 4th-place finish is slipping away, points-wise, it’s still very much on the cards. That is if the Gunners start scoring some goals.
Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

One of the stupidest first halves of football was followed by more silliness in the second as we lost at home again, conceding four more goals in yet even more extremely ridiculous ways. Chelsea began the game well in control, maintaining steady possession and creating a couple decent opportunities. Then...
Man United 'underperformers' that Erik ten Hag 'thinks ARE worth sticking with': Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay - and the return of Donny van de Beek

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly already chosen the players he thinks 'are worth sticking with' when he arrives at Old Trafford at the end of the season. The long-awaited news that Ten Hag will leave Ajax and become United's permanent manager was today announced in a...
Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea were the architects of their own downfall in a 2-4 loss against arch-rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday evening. It was an inexplicably bizarre end to end affair, with both sides conspiring to defend like kids in a playground in interchangeable intervals - perhaps to little surprise, given the personnel involved from the off. But as so often in this fixture, the World Champions delivered the fatal shot to their own foot with an unforgivably complacent and frankly disgraceful showing.
Everton v Leicester: Team news

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is available following his recovery from a thigh injury, although manager Frank Lampard says the Colombian's workload will need to be carefully managed. Donny van de Beek also comes back into contention but Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Tom Davies remain out. James Maddison is likely...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Eye Calvin Ramsay for Backup Right-Back Spot

Liverpool FC are reportedly interested in Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay. After being linked with Italian Serie A club Bologna and a number of EPL teams, including Leeds United, Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham, Ramsay is now being tipped for a move to the red half of Merseyside. A tweet from Bild’s Christian Falk says that the rumours linking Liverpool with the Scotland U21 are reportedly true. Now, why exactly a Bayern Munich insider would know about Liverpool’s business with a Scottish player... I don’t know, but that’s transfer talk for ya.
Three Talking Points from Everton’s Puzzling 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

For the opening 15 minutes of Wednesday’s match against Leicester City, the Blues played as though still warming up. They were disjointed, sluggish, miles off in their attempts to press and unable to string together anything meaningful on the rare occasions they were able to get hold of the ball. The visitors were in on goal only 30 seconds from the kick-off, nine straight passes and Ricardo Pereira putting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in with a pinpoint through-ball, only Seamus Coleman’s last man challenge preventing a marvellous early chance for the impressive 23-year old midfielder. The Foxes didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring, in the fifth minute Harvey Barnes firing home from close range after Kelechi Iheanacho’s blocked effort fell kindly for him, Everton being cut apart with ease down their left flank. Leicester didn’t really pursue their advantage over the next ten minutes, seemingly content to pass the ball smoothly, easily evading their opponents’ efforts at closing down. The visiting fans could clearly be heard over the silenced Goodison Park faithful, even throwing in the occasional “ole’” for good measure, so outclassed were the Toffees.
'Why should we not be friends?' -Guardiola on Hodgson

Pep Guardiola has praised Watford manager Roy Hodgson and says it's "not true" that he did not speak with him after Crystal Palace won at Etihad Stadium. Hodgson said on Thursday that Guardiola "would probably never speak to me again" if the Hornets pulled off a shock victory on Saturday and the City boss is wary of their threat.
Guardiola 'loves' this stage of the season

Pep Guardiola admits he does not know if the Champions League will impact the title race. Manchester City play Real Madrid on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium but says he is only focusing on selecting a side to win three points against Watford. "I don't think about that," he said. "I...
