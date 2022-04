Officials hope allowing temporary camping will ease the burden placed on local lodging options.Hillsboro residents will likely start to see more RVs and modular buildings around construction sites starting this year, part of an effort by the city to support the large influx of construction workers. The Hillsboro City Council hopes that by amending the municipal code to allow temporary camping vehicles and shelters for construction workers, the move will ease the strain on the entire housing market. A city staff report noted that as an influx of new construction projects hits the area, local housing options are...

