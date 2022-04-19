Read full article on original website
Elmore County Coach of the Year: Stanhope Elmore makes history in Freeney’s second year
Despite losing eight seniors and arguably the best player in program history from last year’s class, the Stanhope Elmore volleyball team and head coach Flavia Freeney turned in a stellar season in 2022. Stanhope Elmore, in Freeney’s second year and first full-season as head coach of the Mustangs, finished...
2022 All-Elmore County Volleyball Team
The 2022 AHSAA and AISA volleyball seasons came to an end in October, and all six teams in Elmore County saw highlights throughout their seasons. Edgewood Academy’s team excelled this season and won its fourth consecutive volleyball state championship. The Wildcats also went a perfect 24-0 against in-state opponents and are led by Player of the Year and Alabama commit Lindsey Brown.
Elmore County Player of the Year: Edgewood Academy's Brown takes on leadership role
Lindsey Brown has shown, over and over again, what she can do on the volleyball court. The Edgewood Academy star junior has helped lead the Wildcats to four consecutive volleyball state championships while she has racked up impressive stat line after impressive stat line. That, along with dominant club performances,...
Wetumpka basketball sweeps Elmore County in home opener
Elmore County had no answer for Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin on Tuesday night. Fannin, Wetumpka’s star senior, scored 25 points as the Lady Indians beat Elmore County, 66-24, in Wetumpka’s home opener. Fannin scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half as Wetumpka (3-1) jumped out...
New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000
Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
PHOTOS: Skatezone 2000
New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000. Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family.
EST/LAMBERT, L.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUISE H. LAMBERT, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-339 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of LOUISE H. LAMBERT, deceased, having been granted to TERESA POWERS RACHAL and MARCIA LAMBERT WASHBURN on the 9th day of November, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. TERESA POWERS RACHAL and MARCIA LAMBERT WASHBURN CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ESTATE OF LOUISE H. LAMBERT, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Co-Personal Representatives: DONALD R. HARRISON, JR. ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 157 DADEVILLE, ALABAMA 35853 256-825-7393 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 16, 23 and 30, 2022 EST/LAMBERT, L.
EST/FARRIS, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD C. FARRIS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-341 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RONALD C. FARRIS, deceased, having been granted to VONDA FARRIS WOOD on November 9, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. VONDA FARRIS WOOD PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD C. FARRIS, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: FRANK E. BANKSTON, JR. ATTORNEY AT LAW P O BOX 239 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36101-0239 334-264-9472 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 16, 23 and 30, 2022 EST/FARRIS, R.
EST/CANSLER, J.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JO ANN MCLAUGHLIN CANSLER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-340 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JO ANN MCLAUGHLIN CANSLER, deceased, having been granted to PERRY DON CANSLER and SHERRY ANN CANSLER GALBREATH on the 10th day of November, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. PERRY DON CANSLER and SHERRY ANN CANSLER GALBREATH CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ESTATE OF JO ANN MCLAUGHLIN CANSLER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Co-Personal Representatives: ROBERT B. RENEAU LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS, P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 335-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 16, 23 and 30, 2022 EST/CANSLER, J.
EST/SCHODORF, S.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SCOTT ANDREW SCHODORF, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-337 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of SCOTT ANDREW SCHODORF, deceased, having been granted to LISA M. SCHODORF on November, 7th, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. LISA M. SCHODORF ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF SCOTT ANDREW SCHODORF, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: KELLY LEE ATTORNEY AT LAW 164 WEST 5TH STREET PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA 36067 334-358-0685 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 16, 23 and 30, 2022 EST/SCHODORF, S.
22-03365AL
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Wyman E Jackson And Wife Sabrina Jackson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hilton Mortgage Corporation II, its successors and assigns dated July 27, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on August 7, 2007, in Book 2007, Page 58198 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not individually but solely as Trustee for RPMLT 2014-1 Trust, Series 2014-1 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2022, Page 53534 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not individually but solely as Trustee for RPMLT 2014-1 Trust, Series 2014-1, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 16th day of December, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE NW CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 26, T18N, R17E, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE N 88 DEG. 19'33" E, ALONG 1/2 SECTION LINE, 39.98 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF KENNEDY AVENUE, 80'ROW, THENCE S 00 DEG. 34'08" E, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 240.25 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY, N 88 DEG. 16'28" E, 180.03 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 00 DEG. 32'50' E, 120.05 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 88 DEG. 17'23"W, 179.98 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFOREMENTIONED ROAD; THENCE N 00 DEG. 34';08" W, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 120.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LIES IN THE NE 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 26, T18N, R17E, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. Said property is commonly known as 820 Kennedy Avenue, Coosada, AL 36020. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR RPMLT 2014-1 TRUST, SERIES 2014-1 as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03365AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 16, 23 and 30, 2022 22-03365AL.
Millbrook police seek public’s help identifying theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department has released a photograph of an unknown subject wanted for felony retail theft. “The offense occurred Thursday, Nov. 3 at Walmart at 145 Kelly Boulevard,” Millbrook Police Department said in a statement. “Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took two 43-inch televisions without paying, and exited the business. The suspect was seen entering a blue Toyota Camry and leaving in an unknown direction. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.”
