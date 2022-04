FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Illegal dumping is everywhere in Franklin County. Just ask Detective Robert Conkel with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “A lot of its construction and demolition debris we get from companies that have trailers and they just unload it and then they drive off,” Conkel said while standing next to an illegal dump sight off Eakin Road in southwest Columbus.

