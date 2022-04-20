ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to murder of her two children

By Haley Yamada, ABC News
 2 days ago
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Lori Vallow pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder charges related to the deaths of her two children in 2019. Her husband Chad Daybell had previously pleaded not guilty on similar charges.

Vallow and Daybell appeared in court in Fremont County, Idaho. Last week, a judge ruled that Vallow was fit to stand trial after she was recently released from an Idaho mental health facility.

Nearly two years ago, authorities discovered the remains of Lori Vallow’s children on property belonging to Chad Daybell, Vallow's husband and the children’s stepfather.

Since then, authorities said Vallow and Daybell’s story has publicly unraveled and both face charges in connection to multiple murders.

Daybell appeared in court Tuesday morning for a hearing on whether his trial should be moved from Fremont County to Ada County after the defense argued that the jury in Fremont County may be swayed by extensive media coverage in the area.

After hearing multiple arguments and witness testimony, the judge announced that a written ruling would be released at a later date.

Following Daybell's court appearance, Vallow appeared in court for arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all charges. She’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder: her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The couple is scheduled to face trial starting in January 2023. Daybell and Vallow could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on multiple first-degree murder charges.

NewsBreak
The Independent

Theresa Bentaas: Woman convicted of 1981 death of newborn son released from prison after three months

A South Dakota woman who was convicted last year of the 1981 death of her newborn son has been released from prison after less than three months.Theresa Bentaas, 60, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, of which nine were suspended by a judge, after pleading guilty in December 2021 to first-degree manslaughter over the death of baby Andrew.She reported to prison on 15 January and was granted parole on 17 March, and although not immediately released the South Dakota Department of Corrections has confirmed that she is now free.Newborn baby “Andrew John Doe” was found wrapped in a blanket...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
