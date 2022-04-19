ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA's Jules Bernard entering NBA draft while preserving option to return

By ESN Feeds
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancisco Lindor drove in Brandon Nimmo with a RBI single...

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
