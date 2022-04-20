ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Morant-led Grizzlies rebound, even Wolves series

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

The Grizzlies swamped the Timberwolves with 60 points in the paint, and Ja Morant led the...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nets Make Official Decision On Ben Simmons For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs and could probably use some reinforcements right about now. But will those reinforcements come from All-Star guard Ben Simmons?. According to ESPN NBA insider Nick Friedell, the answer to that question is no. Simmons has been ruled...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Desmond Bane shatters Grizzlies franchise record to lead epic comeback from 26-point deficit vs. Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have bitten off more than they can chew on Thursday night as they allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to come all the way back from 26 points down to steal away Game 3 of their first-round matchup, 104-95. Desmond Bane was the star of the show for Memphis, and the 23-year-old made history on a night that will be remembered for a very long time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant dishes on deliberately dissing ‘disrespectful’ Timberwolves after Grizzlies’ Game 3 win

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is great at doing two things: 1. Playing basketball and 2. Blasting his opponents. On Thursday, things got chippy between the Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first round battle in the NBA Playoffs. After the Grizzlies completed a massive come-from-behind win, Morant couldn’t help but diss Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Timberwolves after the final buzzer.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves score: Live NBA playoff updates Minnesota hosts Memphis in pivotal Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies bounced back in Game 2 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after they, surprisingly, dropped Game 1 on their home floor last weekend. With the series shifting to Minnesota for Game 3 at the Target Center on Thursday night, there are two things we know for certain: the two sides will play at a frenetic pace and the crowd will be as fired up as any we have seen in the playoffs to this point. After trailing the Timberwolves by as many as 26 points, the Grizzlies have managed to cut the deficit to seven points at the halftime break.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Fans Ecstatic After Team Gets Dominant Win Against Timberwolves: "We Ain't Ducking No Smoke."

View the original article to see embedded media. The Memphis Grizzlies have recently defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a massive blowout on their home floor. After losing Game 1, this was a must-win game for the Memphis Grizzlies, and they ended up delivering in a big way, dominating the Timberwolves 124-96. There were some that suggested that the first game was a sign of the Minnesota Timberwolves potentially pulling off an upset, this win should quiet some of that talk.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

3 most ridiculous things from Grizzlies’ all-time comeback vs Timberwolves in Game 3

Expectations were high for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into the postseason. They possess one of the most impressive young rosters in the NBA and have proven to be a high-caliber contender. This has been put to the test early on in the postseason with their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The TWolves were able to secure a win in the opening matchup and appeared well on their way to taking a 2-1 series lead after Game 3.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
