Morant-led Grizzlies rebound, even Wolves series

The Memphis Grizzlies bounced back in Game 2 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after they, surprisingly, dropped Game 1 on their home floor last weekend. With the series shifting to Minnesota for Game 3 at the Target Center on Thursday night, there are two things we know for certain: the two sides will play at a frenetic pace and the crowd will be as fired up as any we have seen in the playoffs to this point. After trailing the Timberwolves by as many as 26 points, the Grizzlies have managed to cut the deficit to seven points at the halftime break.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO