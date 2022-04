Joel Embiid is experiencing pain and discomfort in his right thumb, according to Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. Embiid practiced Friday and is reportedly expected to play in Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round series against the Toronto Raptors. He could get an MRI in the near future to figure out just how the bad injury is, but that has not been set yet. According to Shams Charania, there is fear that Embiid is dealing with a torn ligament in that thumb, but Embiid has vowed to keep playing through the injury.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO