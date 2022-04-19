Audio – Tuesday – 04-19-22

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area high schools will soon be home to state-of-the-art esports gaming facilities. Ting Internet, a division of Tucows, says it will be building these facilities at Charlottesville and Monticello high schools in order to support the schools’ esports teams. According to a release,...
Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
The Poteet Lions Club wants to invite everyone out to the 75th Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend April 22, 23 and 24!. We’re also proud to announce our 2022 Poteet Lions Club Court of Honor: Little Miss Lions- Paisley Mae Reyes, Miss Lions- Jazlyn A. Trevino (PLC Scholarship recipient), Mr. Lions- Paul Z. Castillo (PLC Scholarship recipient), and Little Mr. Lions- Jaxon C. Rodriguez.
