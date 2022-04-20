Kentucky is Ranked in PFF Early Preseason Rankings

Don’t look now, but Louisville is trending for DJ Wagner. A week ago, 247 Sports’ Travis Branham logged the first Crystal Ball prediction for the Cards, and in the days since, three more writers have joined him, including 247 Sports’ Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein. The Crystal Ball for the No. 1 player in the 2023 class is now split 50/50 between Kentucky and Louisville. Three Rivals publishers also logged picks for Louisville in the site’s FutureCast. The Cats still hold the lead for Wagner in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine at 71.5%.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO