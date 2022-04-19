The 15 best fiction podcasts

There’s nothing quite like that feeling of being immersed in your favorite show. From complex characters to winding plot lines, there’s plenty to consume in the world of TV. While many shows offer a web of storylines within a well-known setting, others choose to take the route of fictional towns. Some, such as Gilmore Girls, offer a picture-perfect setting that sparks that small-town living daydream. Some come with a side of danger, such as in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And then there are those that you, unfortunately, must pass over to the other side to enter, like The Good Place’s afterlife setting. But one thing is for sure, each of them is bound to be prime real estate for fans.

