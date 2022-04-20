ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Day, anniversaries on tap

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago
On Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton N.C. will celebrate Pastor Jeffrey White’s 12th Pastoral Anniversary. The guest messenger will be Dr. Sedrick Bryant and church family of Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

On Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Hitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Saturday, May 7. from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m., the 12th Annual MAC Community Fun Day will be held. Food plate give-away from 11-2 p.m. and food bag give-away from 1-3 p.m. There will be lots of free food, music, and fellowship. All are welcome. FMI, call: Pastor Floyd Ray at 910-890-6285 or the Rev. Chris Hall at 910-366-3787.

Thought For The Week: May God Bless You and Please Be Safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins.and the families that lost loved ones.

