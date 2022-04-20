Crimewatch

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 14 — Mario Alberto Cardenas, 26, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fleeing to elude arrest. Bond set at $50,000; court date is April 29.

• April 14 — Jalesia Marie Autry, 33, of 426 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is May 23.

• April 15 — Tyrone Ulysses King, 54, of 1131 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is May 16.

• April 15 — Melisa Kay Bradsher, 46, of 248 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is May 24.

• April 15 — Virginia Ann Best, 57, of 760 Southwood Drive, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is May 12.

• April 15 — Dominic Deshaun Ernest Hill, 22, of 1002 Renfrow Road, Clinton, was charged with animal cruelty, resisting public officer and orders for arrest. Bond set at $13,000; court date is May 5.

• April 15 — Taliyah Monique Owens, 20, of 5451 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 12.

• April 15 — Christopher Todd Dill, 33, of 369 Wiley Lane, Gastonia, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is July 15.

• April 16 — Willie Lee Murphy, 73, of 665 Cherry Tree Lane, Salemburg, was charged with nuisance animals. No bond set; court date is May 23.

• April 16 — Erica Cabrera, 27, of 85 Daisey Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is May 19.

• April 16 — Eric Tyndall, 49, of 2254 Huntley School Road, Roseboro, was charged with injury to property. No bond set; court date is May 12.

• April 16 — Shane Alan Johnson, 35, of 283 Thompson Ave., Turkey, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is May 10.

• April 17 — Shyeda Whitener, 40, of 139 Harper St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 16,

• April 17 — Jose Benito Garcia, 20, of 425 Dewberry Lane, Roseboro, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 10.

• April 17 — Louciano Alexander Ramos, 23, of 34 Blessing Lane, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 13.

• April 18 — Torana Rodeika Stewart, 55, of 206 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, was charged with possession of cocaine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 13.

• April 18 — Joshua Ray Sutton, 33, of 2475 Church Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen property and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is June 6.

• April 18 — Eric Lee Bolton Jr., 34, of 113 Shamrock Drive, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer. Bond set at $750; court date is May 16.

• April 19 — Travis Morris, 43, of 3851 Griffis Glen Drive, Raleigh, was charged on out-of-county warrants with hit and run/leaving the scene of property damage and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; no court date listed.

