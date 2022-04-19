ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Jasper PD identifies body found behind auto parts store

By Meagan Ellsworth
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

The Jasper Police Department has identified a man whose body was found near an auto parts store last week. Brent Michael Foster, 47, of Jasper, was discovered naked by employees behind the store...

www.mysanantonio.com

WECT

UPDATE: WPD identifies body found near marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department identified the body found in the Cape Fear River as 64-year-old Edna Faye Davis of Wilmington. Per the WPD: “Foul play is not suspected. An official cause of death will not be known until autopsy results are received.”. Police began investigating...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Tuscaloosa News

Bodies found in vehicle submerged in floodwaters, yet to be identified by Tuscaloosa Police

Tuscaloosa police say they found the bodies of three people inside a vehicle Thursday morning after floodwaters receded from heavy storms that struck the area on Tuesday. Members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit received a call about the vehicle, which was near Main Street Northeast and Short 19th Street Northeast in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening has been identified by the Barbour County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reports. Coroner Skip Chapman said the victim is 12-year-old Zyrion “Amir” Harris. Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. reporting a...
EUFAULA, AL
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Augusta Chronicle

Body found in Columbia County identified as missing man

A body found in rural Columbia County last week has been identified as that of a man reported missing in February.  Kintavious Kentrell Rivers, 25, was found March 18 by a local resident on Bill Dorn Road southwest of Appling, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris said Thursday.  Rivers was last seen Feb. 26 near Holt Street in Thomson, according to the GBI.  The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and GBI are investigating the Rivers case jointly, Morris said.  This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Body found in Columbia County identified as missing man
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oak Ridger

Body found at Melton Hill Lake identified as missing professor

The body found Saturday, March 19, in Melton Hill Lake has been identified as missing Roane State Community College geology professor Arthur C. Lee. Foul play is not suspected in his death, the Oak Ridge Police Department stated in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. No further information is being released by the ORPD at...
OAK RIDGE, TN
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPFO

Body found in Little Androscoggin River identified as missing man

AUBURN (WGME) -- The State Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that the body found in the Little Androscoggin River Monday is that of 67-year-old Mark Conley of Naples. The body was discovered near the Barker Mill Dam around 12:06 p.m. Monday. Conley's car was found in the Little Androscoggin River...
AUBURN, ME

