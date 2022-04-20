Business: Cartersville Chamber launches website targeting workforce issues. Rome Chamber joins ‘Hub’ to boost for local issues. ACC OKs beer, wine at tennis centers; Fuel barbecue.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The vacant building once home to Target at Mondawmin Mall has a new owner. Tim Regan, CEO of construction company Whiting-Turner, purchased the property Wednesday for $1 million. “We need to get this built and I would expect to see some lights shining there the next 10-12 months,” Regan said. “(It will feature) a really exciting row of retail businesses that are owned and operated by local entrepreneurs.” Its building and the parking lot outside have sat empty since 2018 when Target left. Regan says he has been working on the deal to acquire the 127,000 square foot former retail property...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 28 DAYS AGO