ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

State’s now weekly report: 1 new COVID death in Floyd; 73 statewide. 19 new virus cases here. 4 coronavirus patients in Rome hospitals, down 1. VID patients in Rome hospitals Tuesday. Latest on virus reports shows Floyd, Bartow at ‘moderate’ risk, Gordon at high. No masks for air travelers. Gordon suspends county report.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Georgia Department of Public Health’s weekly report: Updates posted Wednesday, first since Friday’s report. Floyd resident dies from COVID; 420th resident lost to the virus. 19 new COVID cases...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, GA
Government
City
Bartow, GA
City
Gordon, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Rome, GA
Coronavirus
Rome, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy