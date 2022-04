A recording obtained by a reporter in Miami sheds more information on the death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins earlier this month in South Florida. In a 911 call from Kalabrya Haskins, Dwayne’s wife, she tells the operator that her husband was stuck on the side of a highway and had to walk to get gas. Kalabrya goes on to say that she’s at home in Pittsburgh but that Dwayne called her on his way back to let her know that he was stranded and would call back once he put gas in the car.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO