ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Burke Named Patriot League Men's Track Athlete of the Week

lehighsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh men's track and field senior Kyle Burke was named Patriot League Men's Track Athlete of the Week. The announcement was made by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. Burke had an...

lehighsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEP-TV 16

Area Athletes Kirsten, Zientek Leading Royals Baseball Team This Season

SCRANTON, Pa. — A year removed from an NCAA Division III Tournament berth, the University of Scranton baseball team is once again playing well. The Royals are 20-6-1 on the season and in 2nd place in the Landmark Conference. Newswatch 16 stopped by practice this week - indoors, due to the weather. Head Coach Mike Bartoletti led his Royals to a conference title last year before the NCAA tournament trip. They'll have the chance to do that again, thanks to plenty of local talent -- guys like Wallenpaupack's Tyler Kirsten and Hazleton Area's Corey Zientek, both hitting over .400 this season.
SCRANTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

DeSales University Women’s Basketball Coach Enters PA Sports Hall of Fame; Taught Basics the ‘Right Way’

Fred Richter, 2022 Pa. Sports Hall of Fame inductee.Image via DeSales University. Fred Richter, player for and coach of the Quakertown High School basketball team, has long been called a legend. But later this month, he’ll officially be bestowed the title. Karen Sangillo reported his induction into the Pa. Sports Hall of Fame in the Bucks County Herald.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

All-Area boys basketball: Allentown Central Catholic’s Jahrel Vigo is the 2021-22 season’s rookie of the year

Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball coach Dennis Csensits said that it’s unusual for any freshman to get to play in his program, much less become a starter. But Jahrel Vigo was that unusual talent that earned a starting role for the 2021-22 Vikings one season after the program won a PIAA 4A championship. Vigo not only got into the starting lineup but stayed there throughout a 21-6 ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lewisburg, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for April 19, 2022

Things around state baseball diamonds have been pleasant for a few days, then into a deep chill the rest of the week, or vice-versa. That not only describes the weekly weather pattern thus far in April, it also covers the results from games played last week by teams in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#The League#The Virginia Challenge#The Mountain Hawks
Tribune-Review

Young Derry track team finding success ahead of schedule

It wasn’t a picturesque day at Derry track practice Monday. A cold wind was gusting and ice pellets were pelting the distance runners during their workout. But there were no complaints. There was work to do and the runners were fighting through the harsh elements. Derry is in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
The Morning Call

Tuesday’s baseball/softball roundup: Emmaus easily wins EPC baseball title game rematch; Whitehall softball rallies late for win

When they met last May for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball championship, Emmaus and Pleasant Valley staged a riveting thriller that resulted in a 4-1 Green Hornets win. The Bears and Emmaus met again on Tuesday and this one wasn’t nearly as suspenseful. The Green Hornets scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 13-2, six-inning win. Emmaus improved to 11-0, ...
EMMAUS, PA
The Morning Call

Around the Valley: Saucon Valley grad Jaime Wohlbach carves niche as a top college softball coach

Jaime Wohlbach has been around the country and world teaching and promoting the game of softball. She has been an assistant coach for Peru’s national team at the Women’s Softball World Championships and also led the USA Northeast Region team at the U12 All-American Games in 2017 and 2018. She has participated in camps and clinics in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, New Zealand, the ...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy