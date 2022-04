KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney’s Park and Recreation Office is on the move, heading to a new location at the new location at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center. The office will be closed on April 21 and 22 as they move to the location at 1930 University Drive, near the corner of Railroad Street and University Drive.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO