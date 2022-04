The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of many series that is set to make a comeback this April, with the second season bringing back Naofumi and his ragtag band of adventurers that are quite different from the typical warriors we've come to know in the medium. With Anime Japan giving us lots of new information for major franchises, this Isekai has come out swinging with not just a new key visual but a new trailer to show how the Shield Hero's cadre is expanding with season two.

