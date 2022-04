Local artist Katie Griego, the overall winner in the Poteet Strawberry Festival Art Contest, recently completed her beautiful artwork on the festival grounds. She shared on Facebook, “I’ve done it! I’ve completed my mural for the Strawberry Festival Art Contest. I could not have done this without my husband and family and friends helping me day in and day out. I’m so proud of my contribution to the fair grounds and I can’t wait for y’all to see it in person.” You can see her artwork in person this weekend on the festival grounds. Be sure to snap a photo with her winning design and #PSFTX2022.

VISUAL ART ・ 20 HOURS AGO