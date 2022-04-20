ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Authentically, Just Tyrus

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Jason shares his thoughts from his conversation with former NY Governor George Pataki on the delivery of Elon Musk’s Starlink internet terminals to Ukraine, as well...

radio.foxnews.com

TheWrap

Joy Behar Suggests Paying Fox News Viewers to Watch ‘The View’ and CNN to ‘Get Smarter’

“The View” host Joy Behar made a bold suggestion in Wednesday’s episode — people who watch Fox News should be paid to watch “The View,” along with CNN. Earlier this week, a new study was released that indicated how viewers change their opinions on political issues based on what network they watch. In the study, some Fox News viewers were actually paid to watch CNN for seven hours a week during the month of September 2020. The control group continued to watch Fox News.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Psaki rumors, Mulvaney hire at CBS News trouble journalists

The hiring of non-journalists as contributors to television news organizations isn't new. Far less common is seeing pushback to such decisions from journalists working there, as has happened recently at CBS and NBC News.Discontent emerged over CBS' hiring of former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney as a commentator and discussions about current White House press secretary Jen Psaki working at MSNBC when her time in the Biden administration is through.In both cases, journalists have been quiet publicly about their concerns over the decisions. Because of concern about Psaki — which has raised ethical issues for the press secretary —...
U.S. POLITICS
State
New Jersey State
NBC News

Fox News isn't news

The problem with Fox “News,” the cable TV channel, isn’t just what it is — it’s also what it isn’t. It is often a purveyor of propaganda and misinformation. What it’s not is a source of “news” — at least not by any normal definition.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
George Pataki
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Daily Mail

Chris Wallace says he quit Fox News for CNN+ because he 'no longer felt comfortable' with coverage of 2020 results and reveals he complained to bosses about Tucker Carlson's January 6 documentary

Chris Wallace has revealed he quit Fox News for CNN+ over his discomfort at the conservative network's coverage of the 2020 election results and January 6 riots. Speaking to the New York Times Sunday, Wallace, 74, also revealed he'd spent much of last year looking for a new job, before being poached by CNN to join its new streaming service in December 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'I skipped the first three': Tucker Carlson told a San Diego mega church 'he is not vaccinated against Covid-19' during speech where he praised the congregation for defying restrictions

Fox News star Tucker Carlson has finally revealed he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19. Carlson made the declaration during an April 2 speech at the San Marcos campus of Awaken Church in San Diego, CA, which has repeatedly made headlines for its refusal to comply with the state's strict Covid restrictions and policies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Suggests Theory of Evolution Is a Hoax Funded by Jews

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t long ago that Lara Logan was a correspondent for CBS News, which is a little hard to believe considering the types of conspiracy theories she’s been pushing since she left the network. The latest came during an appearance on the right-wing podcast “And We Know,” during which Logan suggested that the theory of evolution is the result of a wealthy Jewish family paying Charles Darwin to devise an explanation for what gave rise to humanity. “Does anyone know who employed Darwin, where Darwinism comes from?” Logan, now with Fox News’ streaming service Fox...
SCIENCE
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

Chris Wallace says life at Fox News became ‘unsustainable’

As he starts a new streaming show at CNN, the longtime TV anchor reflects on his decision to leave Fox News after 18 years. “I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox.”. Chris Wallace uttered those words matter-of-factly, in between bites of a Sweetgreen salad at his...
CELEBRITIES
