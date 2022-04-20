ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon Bars Russian & Belarusian Players From June Tourney – Update

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sngp_0fEURc7P00

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED with Wimbledon statement, 7:59 AM: In response to Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine and Belarus ’ support of the war, Wimbledon has barred Russian and Belarusian players from the Grand Slam tennis tournament, which begins June 27 in London.

The event organized by the All England Club is breaking from the rest of the tennis world by refusing to allow players from those countries to compete — including current world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev , who is from Moscow.

Here is Wimbledon’s full statement:

On behalf of the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships, we wish to express our ongoing support for all those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine during these shocking and distressing times.

We share in the universal condemnation of Russia’s illegal actions and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to the players, to our community and to the broader UK public as a British sporting institution. We have also taken into account guidance set out by the UK Government specifically in relation to sporting bodies and events.

Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of Government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible.

In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships.

It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022.

Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, commented: “We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime.

“We have very carefully considered the alternative measures that might be taken within the UK Government guidance but, given the high profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships.”

If circumstances change materially between now and June, we will consider and respond accordingly.

We also welcome the LTA’s decision in declining entries from Russian and Belarusian players to UK events to ensure that British tennis is delivering a consistent approach across the summer.

Since the war began in February, Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to remain on the ATP and WTA Tours, but without their national flags displayed next to their names. Players have been barred from team competitions including the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

British sports minister Nigel Huddleston said in March that “absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled… We need some potential assurance that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin.” At the time, Huddleston said he was discussing the issue with Wimbledon organizers, according to Reuters.

Although Wimbledon is the first major tennis tournament to ban individual players, it joins other sporting events such as the Paralympics which removed Russia and Belarus from competing. The Russian soccer team was also made ineligible to qualify for the men’s World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Along with Medvedev, other players affected by an eventual ban at Wimbledon includes world No. 8 Andrey Rublev, who in February was filmed writing “no war please” on a television camera lens after winning a match in Dubai.

Sportico reported the news first on Tuesday.

On the women’s side, the ban includes Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova from Russia, as well as Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, the latter a two-time Grand Slam winner.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Tami Roman To Host ‘Unfaithful: Caught In The Act’ Reality Series For VH1

Click here to read the full article. VH1 is exploring infidelity in its latest reality series. The cable network has ordered Unfaithful: Caught in the Act, hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman. The six-part series, which launches on at 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, will explore the subject through the point of view of the person who learns they aren’t the only one in their significant other’s life. Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Roman sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ex-MSNBC Contributor Malcolm Nance Appears On ‘The ReidOut’ And Reveals He’s Joined The Fight In Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Malcolm Nance, who has been a contributor to MSNBC, appeared on the network on Monday in combat gear and said that he has joined the fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I spent quite a bit of time here in the pre-war period,” Nance told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on The ReidOut. “And when the invasion happened, I had friends who were in Donetsk, who were in the Ukrainian army, who were writing to us and telling us, ‘We are not going to survive tonight. We have been hit 500 times.'” “The more I saw...
MILITARY
Deadline

Johnny Depp Details Opioid Addiction, Says He Is “Ashamed” Of Texts Threatening Amber Heard; Testimony In $50M Defamation Trial Will Continue Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 1:23 PM: “I tend to be quite expressive in my writing,” a halting Johnny Depp said Tuesday on the stand of his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. After previous testimony during the day detailing his dysfunctional childhood and rise to international stardom, Depp shifted focus in the Virginia courtroom to the vile texts and other communications that have come out of attacks on his Rum Diary co-star. The actor also addressed his reported deep-seated issues with drugs and drinks, laying a lot of the blame on his abusive mother...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nigel Huddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Russian#Belarusian#The All England Club#British#The Uk Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
CBS News

Warning from ex-Russian president on Finland or Sweden joining NATO

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic states and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decide to join NATO. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and president from 2008 to 2012, wrote on Telegram that if the countries joined, it...
POLITICS
Deadline

Deadline

69K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy