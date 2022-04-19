ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What’s Going On With Drake and Taylor Swift? Rapper Sparks Collaboration Rumors with Throwback Pic

By Donny Meacham
Z107.3
Z107.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Drake set social media ablaze after sharing a throwback photo of him with pop superstar Taylor Swift. The "God's Plan" rapper sparked rumors of a potential collaboration between the two music heavyweights with an adorable snap of him with his arms wrapped around a smiling Swift. The pic is...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

After Ending Social Media Feud With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson, Kanye West May Be Seeking Help

A back-and-forth on social media played out in recent weeks between one former Hollywood couple. Kanye West made it abundantly clear that Kim Kardashian’s TikTok rules and co-parenting restrictions were not appreciated, which led to his ex-wife clapping back at him for the first time publicly on her own Instagram. It only got trickier when Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson got swept in the mix (i.e. that "Eazy" diss track), along with other celebs like Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and Trevor Noah – prompting Instagram to temporarily suspend the rapper and the Grammys to pull his performance over the “concerning” behavior. Then, and only then, did a report surface that West was officially ending the feud. And it would seem the 44-year-old may be seeking help in the wake of his public comments.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Carolina' Already Faces Controversy Even Before It Drops

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her involvement in the film version of Delia Owens' 2018 blockbuster novel, "Where the Crawdads Sing." Taylor Swift acknowledged to being a big admirer of the novel and wanting to compose music for the future film. A teaser for the film includes a sample of Taylor's new song "Carolina," and fans positively went wild with the knowledge that soon enough, a new Taylor Swift song will drop.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Drake
musictimes.com

BTS Beats Taylor Swift, Adele, & More in World’s Top Artist List

BTS officially became the top contributor in the global recorded-music revenues, multiple outlets confirmed. As their journey as the K-pop supergroup continues, BTS set a new record again by becoming the World's Top Artist who contributed a lot to the global recorded music market. The International Federation of the Phonographic...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Shows Off Her Edgy Side in Her First Beauty Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is making major strides in her music and modeling career — 2022 is her year! The only daughter of Michael Jackson has been touring to promote her EP, The Lost, and now, she’s proudly partnering up for her very first beauty collaboration with KVD Beauty. She’s helping the company launch their first tattoo gel eyeliner, which is perfect for the 24-year-old who loves to play with her look and constantly reinvent herself. Paris shared her excitement about the partnership in a press statement. “As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Collab
Hello Magazine

Inside Taylor Swift's incredible $81m property portfolio: from New York to Nashville

Taylor Swift found fame as a teenager, and now at the age of 32, is worth an estimated $400million, much of which she appears to have invested in property. The Grammy nominee - who is up for Album of The Year at the 2022 awards - is now an accomplished real estate mogul, and according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, owns approximately $81million worth of property from New York to Nashville.
REAL ESTATE
Tri-City Herald

Ever dream about living in Taylor Swift’s childhood home? It’s for sale in Pennsylvania

Swifties — Taylor Swift super fans — know it well. This Colonial Revival-style home with five bedrooms and 3.5-plus bathrooms that was such a huge part of superstar singer Taylor Swift’s life. You know, the childhood house in Reading, Pennsylvania, that was rumored to serve as an inspiration for a lyric in “The Best Day,” House Beautiful reported.
REAL ESTATE
UPI News

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change son Wolf's name

March 22 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their son's name. Jenner, 24, said Monday on Instagram Stories that her infant son with Scott will no longer go by the name of Wolf. "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner wrote. "We just really...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Cruises Around With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West

It is one of the most highly publicized yet clandestine relationships in Hollywood at the moment, but Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance has picked up steam. The unlikely couple took their fans, and the world, by surprise when it was announced that they linked up, but despite opposition, they have been moving forward happily. Although it is unknown when they first began dating, it is clear that at this time, Pete and Kim are quite serious.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Resurfaces For Date Night With Chaney Jones After ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Kanye West and Chaney Jones had a lovely date night along with some pals on Thursday April 14. The pair were getting dinner at Nobu in Malibu, and they were also seen with model Shannade Clermont in one of the first public sightings after the 44-year-old rapper’s controversial public call outs against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye and Chaney, 24, were both in low-key black outfits for the dinner date.
MALIBU, CA
Popculture

A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Following Trip to Barbados With Rihanna

Rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested at LAX airport, according to TMZ. The outlet states that Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — flew on a private jet from Barbados where he'd been vacationing with Rihanna, who is pregnant with their first child together. Rocky landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. When he exited the plane police officers met him in the terminal and handcuffed him.
CELEBRITIES
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy