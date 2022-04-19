Ethanol producers hope new tax credit will bring higher blends to gas pumps
LINCOLN, Neb. — Anyone who has hit the road lately can tell you that the price of has has gone way up in the last few months. One remedy for high gas prices has been pushing alternative fuels and a recently signed law here in Nebraska is making it even more...
Several states are implementing tax cuts for gasoline prices to help ease the pain at the pump. Connecticut, Maryland, and Georgia have already implemented temporary tax cuts. Ohio, West Virginia, New York, and New Jersey are considering doing likewise. What we know will happen in some states. Connecticut has a...
Connecticut is the latest state to suspend its state gas tax, following the road taken by Maryland and Georgia last week. On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation pausing Connecticut's 25-cents-per-gallon surcharge from April 1 until the end of June. The move is aimed at helping consumers deal with...
While higher gasoline and crude oil prices are at the forefront of inflation concerns and economic tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, there are serious worries about the impacts of higher prices on fuel and fertilizers on the wheat market that translates to the price for a loaf of bread.
Those impacts are being felt by farmers across the United States as they enter planting season, and could spark unrest globally via spikes in bread and grain prices and the potential food shortages that would...
It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
Skyrocketing prices for everything from gasoline to eggs are putting a strain on American consumers. Some states are proposing to help eliminate the pain of rising prices by sending out inflation stimulus checks. Article continues below advertisement. Many of the proposed payments will only make a small dent in the...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's one of the main drivers of U.S. inflation reaching a 40-year high, and among the factors most likely to hurt Democrats’ electoral chances in the November midterms.
Gas prices may be dropping from recent record highs in most of the country — but it's a different story in much of the West Coast. Fuel prices are still rising in Nevada and California, and, for the first time ever, the average gallon of regular gasoline now costs over $6 in a major U.S. city.
Gas prices in the United States are on the upswing, bringing up inflation with it and leaving more Americans stressed at the pump. The hike in gas prices can also lead to new incentive to break the law. Last week, seven Florida men were arrested in Polk and Pasco counties...
Prices at the pump are getting a little bit easier to stomach. The average cost of a gallon of regular gas went down to $4.27, marking a 10-cent decrease in the last two weeks, the Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing the Lundberg Survey. However, that's still $1.32 over the...
The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
The government wants to give you money to pay for gas. Gas prices steadily crept up month after month in 2021, and they've soared to historic highs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, lawmakers want to help families cope with rising costs by pausing gas taxes or simply sending out cash.
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
Some states have already worked hard to give their residents a break with stimulus payments to offset the skyrocketing gas prices. A federal goal is the Gas Rebate Act of 2022. This would give Americans $100 in response to rising gas prices. The current national average has already surpassed $4...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — The slide in gas prices slowed to a crawl over concerns about increased global oil prices and the return of seasonal domestic gas demands. The war in Ukraine and fear of less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel. Meanwhile, as more places in the U.S. see pump prices fall below $4 a gallon, demand is ticking back up. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.08.
