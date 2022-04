The Citrus League softball championship will be decided Friday during a doubleheader at The First Academy. TFA (12-5) plays Bishop Moore (12-8) in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Montverde Academy (14-4) and Windermere Prep (7-6) face off for the six-team league title at 6 p.m. Montverde, which opened the season with a 5-2 win vs. Windermere, ranks No. 33 overall and No. 11 in FHSAA Class 3A ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO