POTEET INTERMEDIATE SHOEBOX FLOAT WINNERS

David Alviso, 70, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on April 13, 2022, in Jourdanton. He was born on Dec. 31, 1951. in Laredo to Romana Cantu. David enjoyed his garden, fishing and the Spurs. He was a family man who never missed a sporting event for his children and grandchildren. You could always find him either cheering from the stands or standing courtside or field side as an active coach. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, but he was also a loving husband to his life partner Rebecca. The two of them were inseparable for over 60 years, throughout school as young loves to a marriage of over 52 years. His life revolved around his love and there is not a thing he would not do for her.

JOURDANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO