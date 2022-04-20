ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

POTEET INTERMEDIATE SHOEBOX FLOAT WINNERS

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the Poteet Strawberry Festival shoebox float winners...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Pleasanton Express

KATIE GRIEGO, ART CONTEST WINNER!

Local artist Katie Griego, the overall winner in the Poteet Strawberry Festival Art Contest, recently completed her beautiful artwork on the festival grounds. She shared on Facebook, “I’ve done it! I’ve completed my mural for the Strawberry Festival Art Contest. I could not have done this without my husband and family and friends helping me day in and day out. I’m so proud of my contribution to the fair grounds and I can’t wait for y’all to see it in person.” You can see her artwork in person this weekend on the festival grounds. Be sure to snap a photo with her winning design and #PSFTX2022.
VISUAL ART
Pleasanton Express

Poteet Strawberry Festival memories

Everyone knows that I hail from the strawberry city and always have since 1978. My memories are sharp and I try to document and share as much as I have time to do. I believe history and memories (good or bad) should be preserved for people to hear many years from now. I will share some of the recollections I have and some that I have been fortunate enough to hear through the years.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet Lions invite you to the rodeo

The Poteet Lions Club wants to invite everyone out to the 75th Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend April 22, 23 and 24!. We’re also proud to announce our 2022 Poteet Lions Club Court of Honor: Little Miss Lions- Paisley Mae Reyes, Miss Lions- Jazlyn A. Trevino (PLC Scholarship recipient), Mr. Lions- Paul Z. Castillo (PLC Scholarship recipient), and Little Mr. Lions- Jaxon C. Rodriguez.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Her paintings will be on display at Cappy’s Restaurant in San Antonio from now until May 23. Stop by and see the artwork. Spaghetti meal with tea and dessert. Plates are $10 each. Thursday, April 21 at Pleasanton Civic Center. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or until sold out. Raffle tickets available at the door.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

DAVID ALVISO

David Alviso, 70, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on April 13, 2022, in Jourdanton. He was born on Dec. 31, 1951. in Laredo to Romana Cantu. David enjoyed his garden, fishing and the Spurs. He was a family man who never missed a sporting event for his children and grandchildren. You could always find him either cheering from the stands or standing courtside or field side as an active coach. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, but he was also a loving husband to his life partner Rebecca. The two of them were inseparable for over 60 years, throughout school as young loves to a marriage of over 52 years. His life revolved around his love and there is not a thing he would not do for her.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

STRAWBERRIES FOR LIFE

Landen and Aden Perez, 18, still love their strawberries from S&G Farms located on Pulliam Road in Pleasanton. They attend Frank L. Madla ECHS and are the twin sons of Candace and Freddy Perez who head up the Poteet VFD Auxiliary Group. The twins are also members of the auxiliary group and volunteer firefighters with the Poteet VFD. The auxiliary group is a support system for the firefighters that puts on fundraising and community events and prepares meals for firefighters when there are on a call. They meet the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m at the Poteet VFD. You can support them at the Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend where they will have various food booths on the grounds as well as a donation drive at the main entrance Friday-Sunday. Follow them on Facebook for more information.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

EGG-TASTIC EASTER

Levi Puett had an “egg”tastic time at Cowboy Fellowship’s annual Easter Egg Hunt this past Sunday. He is the son of Lauren and Austin Puett and grandson of Cowboy Fellowship Youth Pastor Phillip Puett and wife Casey.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Jourdanton tennis competes at regional

Eight members of the Jourdanton tennis team and Poteet’s Elisa Benavides made their way to Kerrville last week to take part in the Class 3A Region IV tennis tournament. The Indians and Squaws faced tough competition in the regional and the closest Jourdanton came to sending someone to state was in girls doubles. Sophia Castillo and Brianna Elizondo finished fourth, making them second alternates to state.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

PSF to be jam-packed with food, fun

Join locals and visitors from all around for the 75th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival April 22-24 at the Poteet Strawberry Festival Grounds. Inside this issue is the Poteet Strawberry Festival tab, a handy and informative resource that you can use to plan your weekend and take with you as a guide during the event itself.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet’s BBQ team competes in first high school cookoff, heads to State

The Poteet High School BBQ team has already earned their way to State after smoking the competition at the Texas High School BBQ Cook-Off in Tilden on March 26. This was their first high school competition. Winning second place overall team, the Poteet Strawberry Smokers placed first with their chicken and second with their ribs and brisket. They also had a fourth-place brisket and took eighth in dessert.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

POTEET HS BBQ TEAM SERVES SCHOOL BOARD

The Poteet FFA BBQ team along with their FFA Sponsor, Kevin Sparks, provided dinner for the Poteet ISD School Board on Monday night. The team made brisket, ribs, chicken, beans and a salad. The FFA team will be competing at Round Rock for State Competition. Good luck Lady Aggies! Pictured, l-r, are members of the Poteet High School BBQ team, Julia Smith, sponsor Kevin Sparks, Hannah Camarillo, Briana Y. Garcia and Rachel Sparks.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Comin’ up ’round here

2022 Beef Cattle Series, April 21, 6 p.m.; June 16, 3 p.m.; Aug. 8, 3 p.m. RSVP to Sarah Nichols, sarah. nichols@agtamu.edu, 210- 631-0400. 75th Poteet Strawberry Fest., April 22-24, Strawberry Festival Grounds. Taste of Texas Food Show, April 24, Judging 11:00 a.m., Auction 1 p.m. Rotary Club Pavilion, Poteet...
PLEASANTON, TX

