A special Mass and blessing will be celebrated Wednesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Pastor Father Michael Ajewole and parishioners cordially invite everyone to attend the Mass in thanksgiving for all the donors, supporters and friends of St. Luke Catholic Church. We deeply appreciate the support we have received, especially during the past two years. Our parish has prevailed through strong faith and perseverance and the generous support of so many.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO