Heineken Buoyed by Higher Beer Sales and Prices

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Dutch brewer Heineken stuck to its 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday after a sharp jump in first-quarter beer sales and prices cheered investors despite added uncertainty from the conflict in Ukraine. Driven by a steady loosening of coronavirus restrictions, particularly in Europe, Heineken's beer volumes rose...
Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) on Thursday confirmed it expects to grow sales around 5% and keep margins broadly stable this year after higher pet food, dairy and coffee prices did not deter consumers in the first quarter, forecasting more price increases ahead. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has...
We have been closely monitoring what Sweden and Finland are considering doing as they weigh their options in joining NATO. It may be one of the pivotal moments that will determine the severity of the Russian-Ukrainian War, because there’s no doubt
Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Lithium is the metal that makes electric vehicles tick. But amid a record-high demand for the material, can supply keep up?. For over a year, a semiconductor...
LONDON (Reuters) -Pepco Group, owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, pledged to "protect prices" for cash-strapped shoppers, as it reported a 17.5% increase in first-half revenue driven by new store openings. The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market last May with a valuation of...
U.S. retail sales increased solidly in March, boosted by record- high gasoline prices, but consumers are starting to feel the pinch of high inflation, with online spending posting back-to-back declines for the first time in more than a year. The report from the Commerce Department on Thursday, which also showed...
ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Makers of chocolate bars and coffee to lawn mowers and industrial robots succeeded in passing on soaring costs to consumers, first-quarter earnings showed on Thursday, allaying fears higher prices could dent demand for their products. Some of Europe's biggest companies reported first quarter sales increases,...
Food group Nestle on Thursday confirmed its margin and sales growth targets for 2022 after strong price increases to cushion cost inflation helped organic sales rise more than expected in the first quarter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced consumer goods companies to rethink their strategy in Russia, while accelerating...
Airbnb is disrupting the travel market and staring down a $3.4 trillion TAM. The market seems to be underestimating Paypal's long-term growth opportunity. There could be dozens more trillion-dollar companies in another decade.
Procter & Gamble Co. exceeded Wall Street expectations with its best sales performance in 20 years. But it also warned investors that inflation and global turmoil could lead to price increases and eat into profits.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. With soaring inflation piling pressure on corporate profit margins, many companies have decided to pass on rising costs to consumers who are already seeing their own spending power squeezed.
The first stock is the leader in a multibillion-dollar market. The second company is extending revenue gains after a coronavirus-related boost. The third company may become the biggest pharma by prescription drug market share later this decade.
The EV battery recycling industry today is still
LONDON (Reuters) -After huge rallies fed by blockbuster commodity price surges, the tide may be turning for currencies such as the Aussie dollar and Colombian peso as fears of a global growth slowdown take hold in markets. As inflation and higher borrowing costs crimp business and consumer spending, the International...
As companies in the U.S. are jacking up rates citing inflation and gas prices, there is one company that simply refuses to shift the costs onto the customers. AriZona Iced Tea has been in convenience stores throughout the U.S. for more than three decades. A can of 23-ounce AriZona Iced Tea cost $0.99 in 1992 when it was first introduced and still costs the same. The gas prices have quadrupled since the can's introduction 30 years ago, but the owners have refused to increase prices, focusing on their customers. "I’m committed to that 99-cent price," said AriZona co-founder and chairman Don Vultaggio, reported Los Angeles Times. "When things go against you, you tighten your belt. I don't want to do what the bread guys and the gas guys and everybody else are doing. Consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me."
(Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services firm Halliburton Co on Friday warned it may face Russian government seizure of its $340 million in assets in the country and a future charge to earnings over its withdrawal. The company last month disclosed it had suspended Russian operations following the conflict in Ukraine...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation in March was marginally lower than earlier reported, the EU's statistics office said on Thursday, but still at record highs because of a surge in the cost of energy. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the...
