Heineken Buoyed by Higher Beer Sales and Prices

As companies in the U.S. are jacking up rates citing inflation and gas prices, there is one company that simply refuses to shift the costs onto the customers. AriZona Iced Tea has been in convenience stores throughout the U.S. for more than three decades. A can of 23-ounce AriZona Iced Tea cost $0.99 in 1992 when it was first introduced and still costs the same. The gas prices have quadrupled since the can's introduction 30 years ago, but the owners have refused to increase prices, focusing on their customers. "I’m committed to that 99-cent price," said AriZona co-founder and chairman Don Vultaggio, reported Los Angeles Times. "When things go against you, you tighten your belt. I don't want to do what the bread guys and the gas guys and everybody else are doing. Consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO