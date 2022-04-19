King Abdullah Returns to Jordan After Surgery in Germany -State Media

Yemen’s Houthis criticized a new U.S.-led task force that will patrol the Red Sea following a series of attacks by the Iran-backed rebels in a waterway that’s essential to global trade.Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesman, said late Friday that the U.S. move in the Red Sea, which comes amid a cease-fire in the country's civil war, contradicts Washington’s claim of supporting the U.N.-brokered truce.The task force “enshrines the aggression and blockade on Yemen," he claimed on his Telegram social media account.Abdul-Salam apparently referred to a Saudi-led coalition the rebels have been fighting for years. The coalition,...
