King Abdullah Returns to Jordan After Surgery in Germany -State Media

Nato is not ready for a war with Russia, a British general has warned.Alliance countries have supported Ukraine with arms and financial aid since Russia’s invasion began but have been careful to avoid any actions that could draw them into the war.Gen Sir Richard Barrons, head of Joint Forces Command from 2013-16, was asked in a hearing of the UK parliamentary defence committee on Tuesday at what point Nato would be left with no option but to fight Russia.He said Nato “will have a call to make” if Russian forces were able to reverse their fortunes and threaten larger...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO