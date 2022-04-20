Kansas to let 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events

Click here to read the full article. At an evangelical church in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday, Governor Ron Desantis signed into a law a bill prohibiting abortions 15 or more weeks after conception. “This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,” the Republican governor crowed. The law carves out exceptions if the mother’s health is endangered or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality, but not for rape, incest, or human trafficking. It will take effect July 1, barring any successful legal challenges. Until then, abortions are legal in Florida up...

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO