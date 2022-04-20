ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas to let 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services and other religious activities, starting...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Kansas father sentenced for killing 3-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A father was sentenced to 29 years for killing his 3-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Kansas, in July 2020. The Kansas City Star reports that the prison term for 30-year-old Howard Jansen III was handed down Friday during a hearing in Wyandotte County District Court. Jansen pleaded no contest last month to charges of second-degree murder, child abuse, aggravated child endangerment and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Governor vetoes special pension measure for Kan. lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a measure tucked into a budget measure that would have allowed Kansas legislators to reconsider a decision not to join the state pension system for teachers and government workers. The state constitution gives governors the power to veto individual...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Just Made It a Felony to Perform an Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday morning signed a bill making it illegal to perform abortions in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. “I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said on Tuesday. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.” The state’s Republican-controlled Senate passed Senate Bill 612 last year with overwhelming support. The state House passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rolling Stone

Florida Becomes the Third Red State to Ban Abortion in the Last … Three Days

Click here to read the full article. At an evangelical church in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday, Governor Ron Desantis signed into a law a bill prohibiting abortions 15 or more weeks after conception. “This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,” the Republican governor crowed. The law carves out exceptions if the mother’s health is endangered or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality, but not for rape, incest, or human trafficking. It will take effect July 1, barring any successful legal challenges. Until then, abortions are legal in Florida up...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Salina Post

Drug task force finds large amount of heroin at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects following work by the the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force. Officers served a search warrant in the 1900 block of SW Arrowhead Road in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A large amount of heroin was located inside the residence. Bradley L. Hanvy, 31, and Logan N. Martin, 28, both of Topeka, were arrested on requested charges of possession of an opiate with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
