U.S. Politics

Conservative Pundit Laments Dangerous 'New Litmus Test’ For Republicans

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1Zry_0fEUD3rZ00

Charlie Sykes , founder of the conservative website The Bulwark, on Tuesday bemoaned what he fears has become “the new litmus test for many Republicans.”

Namely, having “no sense of shame whatsoever” in their parroting of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election .

“Whatever’s been happening since Jan. 6th, you have these folks who are escalating it,” Sykes told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace .

“They have no sense of shame whatsoever,” he continued. “They are getting encouragement from Mar-a-Lago and this is becoming, I think, the new litmus test for many Republicans.”

The drumbeat of falsehoods poses “a real danger going forward in undermining confidence in elections,” he added. “I don’t think it’s overstated at all.”

Watch the full interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 40

Mark T. DeNucci Sr.
22h ago

The leadership of the Republican Party is to blame. It enabled Trump by not rebuking for making false statements about election fraud in America.

Reply
25
Michael Lafon
22h ago

the problem is if 74 million voted for trump, literally 60 million are believers...believing not just the big lie, but the division that has been embedded for years...from Rush and Bill, to now Hannity and Tucker they don't care to hear anything that's not slanted...they watched Jan 6th and rooted for the people breaking through numerous barricades and climbing scaffolding and attacking police and they wish those people had gotten to the vp or other congressmen and stopped the election....they're supporting autocracy and don't realize it...that's where we truly are

Reply(11)
33
Vince Middleton
22h ago

In other words! The Republican leadership has lead the party down the road of (no values, no integrity, no morals, no unity)! Win by any means necessary! ANYTHING TO MAINTAIN POWER

Reply(1)
21
HuffPost

