Conservative Pundit Laments Dangerous 'New Litmus Test’ For Republicans

Charlie Sykes , founder of the conservative website The Bulwark, on Tuesday bemoaned what he fears has become “the new litmus test for many Republicans.”

Namely, having “no sense of shame whatsoever” in their parroting of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election .

“Whatever’s been happening since Jan. 6th, you have these folks who are escalating it,” Sykes told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace .

“They have no sense of shame whatsoever,” he continued. “They are getting encouragement from Mar-a-Lago and this is becoming, I think, the new litmus test for many Republicans.”

The drumbeat of falsehoods poses “a real danger going forward in undermining confidence in elections,” he added. “I don’t think it’s overstated at all.”

Watch the full interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.