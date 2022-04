Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea players not to let superstition cloud their bid to boost their ailing home form.Chelsea slipped to a third-straight home defeat in all competitions for the first time since 1993 with Wednesday’s 4-2 Stamford Bridge loss to Arsenal.The Blues have slumped to ninth in the home-form standings after seven wins, five draws and three league losses.Chelsea remain on course for a third-place Premier League finish though, with Tuchel’s men second in the away-day rankings thanks to 11 wins, three draws and just two defeats on their travels.The Blues host West Ham in another London derby...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO