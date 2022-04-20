ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks lose to Senators in shootout, gain in wild card race

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER -- The Ottawa Senators ended the Vancouver Canucks' six-game winning streak with a 4-3 shootout victory at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Alex Formenton scored twice, and Nikita Zaitsev had two assists for the Senators (29-41-7), who were coming off a 4-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Filip Gustavsson...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Lafleur attained legendary status for Canadiens on, off the ice

The single frame extracted from a video loop is breathtaking, a Montreal Canadiens legend kneeling at the casket of a fellow icon, a beloved friend who, in many ways, had guided him to NHL superstardom. Seen from behind, Guy Lafleur is reflecting at the floral-blanketed coffin of Jean Beliveau, his...
NHL
NHL

Super 16: Panthers vault Avalanche for top spot

Rangers up to No. 5, Flames, Lightning fall in weekly rankings. The Florida Panthers are the new No. 1 in the weekly Super 16 power rankings. The Panthers, winners of 11 straight games, have overtaken the Colorado Avalanche for the top spot. The Avalanche were No. 1 for 12 consecutive weeks.
NHL
NHL

Guy Lafleur passes away at the age of 70

MONTREAL - The entire Montreal Canadiens organization is mourning the loss of legendary Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens Ambassador Guy Lafleur, who passed away at the age of 70. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur. All members of the Canadiens organization are devastated by his passing. Guy had an exceptional career and always remained humble, accessible and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world. Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our organization and for hockey," said Geoff Molson, owner, President and CEO of the Montreal Canadiens.
HOCKEY
NHL

Fiala scores two more in Wild win against Canucks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 12:17 of the third period, for the Minnesota Wild in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Fiala put Minnesota in front 4-3 when he circled the net, held off Brad...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NHL

Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 2:00 of the Third Period

After video review, the original no-goal call is upheld as the referee deemed the play dead when he lost track of the puck. Result: Original call is upheld - No Goal NY Islanders. Explanation: The Referee deemed the play dead when he lost sight of the puck. According to Rule...
NHL
NHL

Jets eliminated from playoff contention due to penalty kill, defense

Connor-Dubois chemistry, Hellebuyck's consistency give hope for future. The Winnipeg Jets failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Winnipeg (35-31-11) was eliminated from contention when the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. The Jets, who hadn't...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-10) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (50-21-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Thursday night is rivalry night, as the New York Islanders take on their archrivals, the New York Rangers, at UBS Arena. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss against the...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Wild | April 22

Seattle begins a back-to-back with a 5 p.m. game in Minnesota. Plus, Jordan Eberle on learning how to win and the effectiveness of the Victor Rask-Alex Wennberg-Kole Lind line. There have been nights this season when Kraken alternate captain Jordan Eberle has walked into the media interview rooms home and away to discuss another close loss or blowing a lead or both.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
Person
Stan Fischler
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Adam Gaudette
Person
Filip Gustavsson
NHL

Kraken sport special warmup jerseys for NHL Green Night

Local artist's design features eco-friendly imagery. The Seattle Kraken wore special warmup jerseys to celebrate their NHL Green Night on Wednesday. The jerseys were designed by local artist Shogo Ota, who used a range of eco-conscious imagery in his design. The Kraken crest includes images of solar panels, a water station and windmills.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Lemieux has special gift for young fan who lost mom to cancer

Kings forward makes good on promise made on Twitter. Brendan Lemieux kept his promise to a young fan. The Los Angeles Kings forward gifted the young fan, Joey, a signed stick at the Kings practice on Friday. Lemieux found out that Joey had lost his mom to cancer three months...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hit home stretch with game against Senators

BLUE JACKETS (35-36-6) vs. SENATORS (29-41-7) Friday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) The Blue Jackets didn't necessarily play bad hockey while going 0-for-3 on the team's recent California trip, but they didn't play...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ott#The Ottawa Senators#The Vancouver Canucks
NHL

Shesterkin helps Rangers get third shutout in row, top Jets for 50th win

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers got their third straight shutout victory and reached 50 wins for the fifth time in their history by defeating the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for his second straight shutout. Ryan Strome scored two...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Stutzle game-time decision for Senators against Blue Jackets

Copp, Chytil day to day for Rangers with injuries; Carter will play Saturday for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Ottawa Senators. Tim Stutzle will be a game-time decision when the Senators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
NHL

Blues, Wild to meet in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage still to be determined as regular-season winds down. The St. Louis Blues will meet the division-rival Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Blues have won five straight games against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Country
Germany
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Wild

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between Vancouver and Minnesota this season: Oct. 26 (3-2 L), Mar. 24 (3-2 OT L), Apr. 21 (road). The Canucks have a 47-34-5-10 all-time record against the Wild, including a 22-22-2-3 record on the road. The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10...
NHL
KTVZ

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who also got goals from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s other goal. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Wild to earn his 200th win.
NHL
NHL

ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Lack Energy Against Playoff-Fighting Kings

Chicago couldn't carry momentum from Wednesday's OT win in Phoenix with them to LA, wrapping their final back-to-back of the season with a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Friday night. The hosts -- in a tight battle for a playoff spot entering the final week -- came out firing...
NHL
NHL

Lafleur, Canadiens legend, remembered by NHL teammates, opponents

Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, died Friday following a nearly three-year battle with cancer. He was 70. Some of hockey's greats shared their insights with NHL.com into being teammates, opponents and friends with Lafleur:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy