Los Angeles, CA

Quick, Kings defeat Ducks, close gap on second in Pacific Division

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM -- Jonathan Quick made 29 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 at Honda Center on Tuesday. Quick has won three of his past four starts. "He feels real good in the net right now, and we feel good with him in the net," Los Angeles...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Lafleur attained legendary status for Canadiens on, off the ice

The single frame extracted from a video loop is breathtaking, a Montreal Canadiens legend kneeling at the casket of a fellow icon, a beloved friend who, in many ways, had guided him to NHL superstardom. Seen from behind, Guy Lafleur is reflecting at the floral-blanketed coffin of Jean Beliveau, his...
NHL
NHL

Guy Lafleur passes away at the age of 70

MONTREAL - The entire Montreal Canadiens organization is mourning the loss of legendary Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens Ambassador Guy Lafleur, who passed away at the age of 70. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur. All members of the Canadiens organization are devastated by his passing. Guy had an exceptional career and always remained humble, accessible and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world. Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our organization and for hockey," said Geoff Molson, owner, President and CEO of the Montreal Canadiens.
HOCKEY
NHL

Blues, Wild to meet in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage still to be determined as regular-season winds down. The St. Louis Blues will meet the division-rival Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Blues have won five straight games against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
