Daily Dippers Make a Splash

A low pressure system stays well north of New England, so we will see all rain with this system tonight. This one won’t have a lot of moisture to work with so we won’t see heavy rainfall like Tuesday morning. Northwestern New England will see scattered showers for the evening commute, while Boston will only see a couple showers to sprinkles by late evening. Across the Champlain Valley we may see south winds of 35-45 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible farther south, with the wind sticking around for tonight. Temperatures will increase to the 50s and 60s tomorrow, with slightly milder highs in the mid 60s Friday with more sun. Light seabreezes may develop at the coastline, keeping temps a touch cooler.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO