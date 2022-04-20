Editors' Note

Why does it feel like every time the sun comes out, it’s close to freezing the next day? We would love for Hanover weather to pick a lane, but unfortunately, we know this season all too well to expect that. Springtime here is unpredictable, and...
Photography is as much about the process as it is the end result. Sure, we all love that feeling of getting “the shot.” It’s a drug like no other. However, it’s as equally important to enjoy the process of shooting as well as the subject matter. If you’re looking to experience that feel-good factor with your photography, below are some themes that will help you release all the endorphins.
The Elephant Poem was written by a machine learning algorithm trained on a dataset of children’s stories. The algorithm was able to learn the structure of a fairy tale and produce a story that follows that structure. The story is about a family of elephants who lose their father to a hunter. The children are happy and safe, and they always remember their father. This blog is dedicated to showcasing the work of artificial intelligence. The poems and paintings featured here are created by AI, and offer a fascinating glimpse into the creative potential of this technology.
Dating has become a chore for today’s single 20-, 30-, and 40-somethings. Something to work into a busy schedule. Even Valentine’s Day is not noted as potential date night anymore. Who isn’t too exhausted after working all day to chase after Cupid?. Who has the time?. Then...
Do you trust your first impression of people? I think I am a good judge of character, and my first impression is usually close to reality, but once I was very wrong. When I was teaching French, a student walked into my classroom on the first day of school. It would be better to say he strutted into the room. My first impression of him was that teaching him might be a struggle because I would have to find a way to get along with his ego. I could not have been more wrong. This student had been placed in a boy’s group home because he was in a family of thirteen children, and his parents could not adequately care for him. He was sent to our school because someone saw the amazing potential he had. I soon saw that potential, and over the years that I taught him French, he was always there to help out with the French activities. He went on after college to start a graphic design business using the French name, I gave him for class. He became a part of my family. Twenty years later, we keep in close contact, and he calls me mom.
You, as a child, might love to do painting, but later, somewhere in life, you might forget about it. Didn't painting bring joy to you when you were a child? Don't you most often crave it? If someone loved to do painting as a child but lost it in life hustle later—find the love for painting inside your heart, it is still present somewhere in the corner of your heart. Painting doesn't only bring joy—it is relaxing as well. Ask the 100 artists why they do painting; their answer might differ in some aspects, but the common part of their answer will be "painting is relaxing."
It was an unassuming school day when I picked my daughter up from the bus stop. She swooped into the car and said, "Dad. Lauren is having a sleepover tonight, and all the girls are going. "Don’t worry we are going to be doing homework together and getting to bed early.” Thankfully, before I began to align myself with her excitement, I recalled that morning’s conversation with my wife. After she got back from dropping off our daughter, she reminded me that we agreed that there would be no sleepovers on a school night.
Photography is a complex topic full of myths and misconceptions, and those can lead you astray and be detrimental to your growth and success as a creative. This interesting video essay discusses three common photography myths that can undermine your work and the truth that is often hiding behind them.
Hosted by former pastors Josh Link and Adrian Gibbs, the Dirty Rotten Church Kids podcast — featuring two "millennial dads figuring out life, art, and culture on the other side of the evangelical bubble," per its Apple Podcasts description — is meant to help others unpack and process significant religious trauma.
