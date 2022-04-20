Editors' Note

Do you trust your first impression of people? I think I am a good judge of character, and my first impression is usually close to reality, but once I was very wrong. When I was teaching French, a student walked into my classroom on the first day of school. It would be better to say he strutted into the room. My first impression of him was that teaching him might be a struggle because I would have to find a way to get along with his ego. I could not have been more wrong. This student had been placed in a boy’s group home because he was in a family of thirteen children, and his parents could not adequately care for him. He was sent to our school because someone saw the amazing potential he had. I soon saw that potential, and over the years that I taught him French, he was always there to help out with the French activities. He went on after college to start a graphic design business using the French name, I gave him for class. He became a part of my family. Twenty years later, we keep in close contact, and he calls me mom.

7 DAYS AGO