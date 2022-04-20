WASHINGTON (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters. Kristips Porzingis scored 27 points for Washington, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Bradley Beal, whose jumper with 6.1 seconds remaining gave the Wizards a 120-118 lead, finished with 25 points. Beal returned after missing five games, three while in the league’s health and safety protocols and two for rest.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 12 MINUTES AGO