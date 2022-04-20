Read full article on original website
Related
Erik Swanson, Mariemont HS grad, sent from Seattle to Toronto in Teoscar Hernandez trade
The Toronto Blue Jays traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for relief pitcher and Mariemont High School graduate Erik Swanson as well as left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko. Swanson, among players from Greater Cincinnati high schools/colleges on MLB rosters, posted very impressive numbers as part of the Mariners' bullpen last season...
Gilgeous-Alexander nets 42, hits winner as OKC beats Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters. Kristips Porzingis scored 27 points for Washington, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Bradley Beal, whose jumper with 6.1 seconds remaining gave the Wizards a 120-118 lead, finished with 25 points. Beal returned after missing five games, three while in the league’s health and safety protocols and two for rest.
O'Reilly, Kyrou help Blues beat Blackhawks 5-2
CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Blues are feeling good again after one rough losing streak. “It was only a matter of time,” defenseman Nick Leddy said. Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and St. Louis beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight victory. Calle Rosen, Tyler Pitlick and Ivan Barbashev also scored as St. Louis closed out a perfect three-game trip that included victories against Vegas and Colorado. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.
Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have lost five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. […]
Comments / 0