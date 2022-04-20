ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves to rout of Magic, 126-108

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the first half in a 126-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3% in their biggest victory margin of the season. Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s leading rebounder, had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota win back-to-back road games for the first time this season. Bol Bol led the Magic with a career-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds. Jalen Suggs added 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Celtics win 8th in a row, beating Hawks 126-101

ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy