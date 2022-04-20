Read full article on original website
Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves to rout of Magic, 126-108
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the first half in a 126-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3% in their biggest victory margin of the season. Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s leading rebounder, had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota win back-to-back road games for the first time this season. Bol Bol led the Magic with a career-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds. Jalen Suggs added 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Steele Chambers, Cameron Brown Preview Maryland
The Buckeyes have never lost to the Terrapins but had a close call in their last trip to College Park.
Celtics win 8th in a row, beating Hawks 126-101
ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered.
