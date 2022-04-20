ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the first half in a 126-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3% in their biggest victory margin of the season. Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s leading rebounder, had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota win back-to-back road games for the first time this season. Bol Bol led the Magic with a career-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds. Jalen Suggs added 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO