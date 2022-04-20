ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres visit the Devils after Thompson’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (29-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-42-7, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host Buffalo after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-3 win against the Flyers.

The Devils are 15-25-4 in conference play. New Jersey is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Sabres are 8-13-4 against opponents from the Atlantic. Buffalo has converted on 22% of power-play opportunities, recording 46 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Dec. 29, New Jersey won 4-3. Jack Hughes recorded a team-high 3 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-seven in 67 games this season. Nico Hischier has nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Thompson has 63 total points while scoring 36 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .868 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

WWE Superstar Takes Shot At Fans In Buffalo, New York

The WWE was in Buffalo, New York this past Monday for RAW, and on Twitter one WWE superstar took a shot at the fans in Western New York. The Edge took over the official WWE Twitter account to take a shot at fans of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. In the Tweet, Edge said unlike the Bills and Sabres, he has won championships.
CBS Sports

Bettor accidentally wagers $250 on Buffalo Sabres, wins $10K

A slight error turned into a happy mistake for one NHL bettor on Thursday evening. Prior to a game between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils, a bettor was attempting to place a $2.50 bet on Kyle Okposo to score the first goal and the Sabres to win the game in regulation.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-10) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (50-21-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Thursday night is rivalry night, as the New York Islanders take on their archrivals, the New York Rangers, at UBS Arena. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss against the...
ELMONT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Thompson, NY
City
Newark, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-2 Loss to the Sabres

After an impressive road trip out west that saw the New Jersey Devils come away with a 3-1-1 record, they returned home last night to take on the Buffalo Sabres. Unfortunately, the good vibes from their road trip didn’t continue, as they fell by a score of 5-2. Like many games this season, the power play and goaltending were significant factors in why the Devils weren’t able to come away with the win. Here are four takeaways as the final seven days of the 2021-22 campaign begin.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Best Defensive Partner for Owen Power

Now that he has spent a few games in the NHL, Owen Power has shown the tip of the iceberg as far as his skillset goes. With that in mind, his playstyle is still rough around the edges, and he could use some structure to his gameplay. Head coach Don Granato has put Power in almost every situation so far to presumably test where he may fit into the roster’s grand scheme, and it is fairly easy to notice what he needs in his defensive partner.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres' Thompson looks to stay hot in New Jersey.

Since March 27 the Sabres have played 13 games and they’re No. 1 in the NHL on the power play with a 41.2% success rate. In those 13 games Victor Olofsson has five goals and seven points with the extra man while Peyton Krebs is next with six assists.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Blues, Flames, Sabres, Lightning & Penguins

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Panthers Tie Franchise Record With 12th-Straight Win. The Florida Panthers...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Hischier
Person
Miles Wood
Person
Andreas Johnsson
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Jonas Siegenthaler
Person
Cody Eakin
NBC Sports

When Pastrnak, Lindholm and Ullmark could return from injury

The Boston Bruins have been without two of their most talented players, right winger David Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm, for almost three weeks. Veteran goalie Linus Ullmark also has missed the last two games and won't play Thursday night when the B's take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres rookie Owen Power scores first career NHL goal

NEWARK, N.J. (WIVB) — Exactly two weeks ago Owen Power was playing in the Frozen Four with Michigan and now scored his first career NHL goal in a 5-2 Sabres win over the Devils. “It was pretty surreal so it was obviously nice just to get it out of the way,” Power said after the […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Flyers
Fox News

Shea Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3

Shea Theodore scored 2:09 into overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Theodore dangled his way through two defenders and deked his way to a backhand winner past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov, keeping the Golden Knights’ slim playoff hopes alive.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Things Are Not Going Well For Jack Eichel In Vegas

It's been since early November that former Sabres captain Jack Eichel has been out of Buffalo. He was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a top-10 protected first round pick and forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch. Eichel made his debut in February, after recovering from neck...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres utilizing practice time with eye toward future

Don Granato and his coaching staff continued to tweak drills and adjust points of emphasis on Wednesday as if the Sabres were not down to their final four games of the season. With a young roster that promises to return most of its players in 2022-23, the Sabres are continuing to push forward with the idea that their progress will carry into the future.
BUFFALO, NY
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Dahlin's recent production stacks up among NHL's top defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin dropped the two halves of his stick onto the ice as the puck crossed the goal line, then shrugged as he skated toward his teammates to celebrate. Dahlin scored his 12th goal of the season Thursday on a one-timer that snapped his stick in two. The puck slid slowly into the New Jersey net off the skate of Devils forward Dawson Mercer.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

'That's how I play' | Power scores 1st NHL goal in win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. - Owen Power watched from the defensive zone as Jeff Skinner engaged in a 1-on-1 rush at the opposite end of the ice, then quickly made the decision to join him. Power beat his own defender down the ice, caught a pass from Skinner and scored his first NHL goal to provide added cushion for the Sabres during the third period of a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils inside Prudential Center on Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 29 saves for the Sabres in this matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils."It was unreal. It's hard to explain those feelings when you step on the ice. It's all positive things," said Okhotiuk, a 21-year-old Russian. "And then the first...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

865K+
Followers
419K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy