Flyers face the Canadiens on 6-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-43-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-46-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to stop its six-game slide when the Flyers take on Montreal.

The Canadiens are 13-28-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 20 total goals.

The Flyers are 9-30-8 in conference play. Philadelphia is last in the NHL averaging only 4.2 assists per game. Travis Konecny leads the team with 35 total assists.

Montreal knocked off Philadelphia 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 13. Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals for the Canadiens in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 20 goals, adding 37 assists and collecting 57 points. Christian Dvorak has five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 23 goals and has 50 points. James van Riemsdyk has four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Flyers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 4.2 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jake Evans: day to day (illness), Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Joel Armia: day to day (personal), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).

Flyers: Cam York: day to day (lower-body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Patrick Brown: day to day (upper-body), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Carter Hart: day to day (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.