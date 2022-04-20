ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz, Mavericks square off with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 210.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz for game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Mavericks beat the Jazz 110-104 in the last meeting. Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with 41 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 34 points.

The Jazz are 33-19 against conference opponents. Utah scores 113.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (tonsillectomy).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

