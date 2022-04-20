ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Golden State visits Denver with 2-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -1.5; over/under is 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last matchup 126-106 on April 19 led by 34 points from Stephen Curry, while Nikola Jokic scored 26 points for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Denver is 23-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 6-5 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 27.1 points per game with 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Kevon Looney is averaging six points and 7.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (neck), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Denver, CO
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Aaron Gordon
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Nuggets 1 5#Western Conference
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors taking 3-0 lead in series vs. Nuggets after another win in Game 3

After a pair of lopsided victories in the first two games of the series, the Golden State Warriors traveled on the road to meet the Denver Nuggets in game three. Unlike the opening two games of the series, game three flipped into a heavyweight battle. Whenever the Warriors looked like they were about to spring open the game with a big lead, the Nuggets would answer with a run of their own.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

865K+
Followers
419K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy