ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Masks off: Spain relaxes face covering rules for indoors

By CIARÁN GILES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLdzL_0fETcgyT00
1 of 3

MADRID (AP) — Spain took another step Wednesday toward a sense of normality amid the pandemic by partially ending the near two-year-long obligatory use of masks indoors.

The government decree, passed Tuesday, keeps masks mandatory for visitors and staff in medical centers and nursing homes, although patients won’t always be obliged to wear them.

Masks will also be mandatory on all forms of public transportation, but not in stations or airports.

It remains unclear what impact the decree will have on workplaces such as public and private company offices, banks, factories and stores, as the government is letting employers decide to keep them in use if they deem there is a health risk.

In turn, they are recommended, but not obligatory, in multitudinous gatherings, in packed areas or in the presence of vulnerable people. Schools are also exempted from having to use them.

Masks became obligatory in Spain on May 20, 2020 as the pandemic hit the country full on. But after 700 days the new measure will probably take time to be fully accepted. In Madrid and Barcelona, many workers and clients could be seen still wearing masks in cafes, stores, offices and transport areas. Weeks after ending the obligation to wear masks outdoors many people still use them.

“The mask without doubt has been one of the most identifiable measures over the past two years and it will no longer be obligatory,” Health Minister Carolina Darias said Tuesday. “They will continue to be with us as an element of protection, particularly for the most vulnerable.”

With more than 92% of Spaniards over 12 years old having received at least two vaccine doses and the number of coronavirus infections and deaths dropping sharply in recent months, Spain has also eliminated mandatory home isolation for people infected with the virus who experience no symptoms or mild ones.

The ebbing of the pandemic comes as Spanish prosecutors turn their attention to possible illegalities in the purchasing of masks and other medical products by authorities in the critical first few months of the outbreak.

Two of the most prominent cases involve the Madrid region and the capital city’s town hall.

State prosecutors are investigating two men who they say pocketed more than 6 million euros ($6.5 million) in commission by selling masks and other products to Madrid city hall at exorbitantly inflated prices. Prosecutors say the two bought luxury cars, watches and even a yacht with the money.

Meanwhile, Spanish and European prosecutors have also been looking into the purchase of masks by the Madrid regional government in a deal brokered by the brother of regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso for a substantial commission.

In both cases, authorities say they acted in good faith during a national emergency and that it was extremely difficult to obtain these products at the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, analyzing the books of Spain’s major cities and some major institutions during the first three months of the pandemic, Spain’s Court of Auditors has found that there were often major exorbitant differences in the prices paid for masks and other products.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Madrid#Ap
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
boardingarea.com

Your tickets to Venice were canceled

I am in Munich Airport with my wife Kelley on Tuesday morning at 8:00am waiting to board an Air Dolomiti flight to Venice. We left Monterey at 8:00am Sunday on a flight to SFO, then spent 13 hours waiting for United 194 flight departure SFO to Munich. The flight departs...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Sweden’s hardening stance on immigration

Ann-Cathrine Jungar - Associate Professor at Södertörn University and an expert in populist radical right parties in the Nordic region and Europe. Cecilia Wikström - A priest in the Church of Sweden and a former MEP for the Liberal Party of Sweden. Anders Hellström - Associate Professor...
IMMIGRATION
CNET

Mask Mandate on Airplanes Lifted. Here's the Latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The mask mandate on airplanes ended two weeks ahead of its May 3 expiration date, due to a court order on Monday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended the expiration date for masks on airplanes and other public transportation by 15 days. However, District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the order is unlawful because the agency did not adequately explain its reasoning for the mandate, nor allow public comment before issuing it.
AIRPLANE
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Releases Protocols for Visits to Canada

Carnival Cruise Line has updated its pre-cruise testing protocols for sailings that visit ports of call in Canada, noting that all guests, regardless of whether or not they have received a COVID-19 booster, are required to take a test no sooner than two days prior to sailing. This policy is...
TRAVEL
BBC

The Irish unity question and the economics behind it

Since Brexit - perhaps because of it - there has been a renewed debate on the merits of a united Ireland. But what do people in the Republic of Ireland think?. A green dome with a golden cross on top of a large church dominates the Rathmines skyline on Dublin's south side.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Delhi makes masks mandatory again after COVID cases rise

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - New Delhi authorities on Wednesday made the wearing of masks compulsory again after COVID-19 infections rose in the Indian capital in recent days. “In view of the rise in COVID positive cases recently and as advised by the experts, it was decided to enhance testing, focus on vaccination coverage of targeted population and ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour,” Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Twitter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

865K+
Followers
419K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy