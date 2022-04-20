ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Liberty first WNBA team to offer NFTs

By DOUG FEINBERG
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Liberty announced that they would be the first team in WNBA history to drop non-fungible tokens in the form of digital art.

The release of the NFT will be on May 7 to coincide with the Liberty's season opener against the Connecticut Sun.

“I think we’re always aiming to be innovative. We like to lead and feel we should be leading here in New York," Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said after practice earlier this week. "We have the support of ownership and a really unique idea to continue what our schedule release was.”

There will be 400 NFTs with similar designs, but each having its own unique serial number when they are released. The Liberty hope to do more of them throughout the season.

“This is the first in the collection, not sure what the rest will look like yet," Clarke said. "There will be some surprises that come from this drop. The NFTs are serialized, you could be gifted on the number of the NFT you purchase.”

Fans can get one of the the NFTs by pre-ordering a ticket to the opening game through a special website.

The design was created by the Liberty's in-house marketing team and plays off the nail art that was teased in the franchise's schedule release.

“NFTs are the future of one-of-a-kind collectibles, and this exclusive drop celebrates the intersection of nail art culture and sports through the lens of the New York Liberty. A lot of our players get their nails done,” Clarke said. “We saw Betnijah (Laney) had her nails done in New York Liberty colors.”

The WNBA offered its first NFT's last fall and the packs the league made available all sold out.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The El Paso Times

Chapin junior basketball standout KJ Lewis ranked among top players in nation by ESPN

Chapin junior basketball player KJ Lewis is ranked No. 61 by ESPN in its top 100 players nationally for the class of 2023. The 6-foot-5 Lewis verbally committed to the University of Arizona after the high school season finished. He chose Arizona over several Division I schools, including UCLA, Texas Tech, Houston, Memphis, Baylor and Arkansas. Arizona competes in the Pac-12 Conference.
EL PASO, TX
WOKV

Heat-Hawks delayed by suspicious package outside arena

ATLANTA — (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks was delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena. The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech Pom Squad wins World Championship in Jazz

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University Pom Squad was named World Champion gold medalists Friday morning at the International Cheer Union World Championships. The team represented the U.S. National Jazz Team and competed Wednesday through Friday in Bay Lake, Florida. A tweet from Texas Tech University said, “World Champs! Congrats @ttupom on winning gold […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Adams-Birch announces addition of former Wichita State standout Chynna Turner to coaching staff

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Former Wichita State standout Chynna Turner is now on the list of coaching additions for the NM State women's basketball program. Turner made a name for herself as a player at Wichita State during new NM State head coach Jody Adams-Birch's tenure as the Shockers' leader. She helped lead the program to new heights as she was a part of Wichita State's first top-40 recruiting class and donned a WSU jersey for four years (2009-13).
LAS CRUCES, NM
WOKV

Former teammates, coaches honor Haskins at emotional service

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service on Friday, a little less than two weeks after the 24-year-old quarterback died after being struck while walking on a South Florida highway. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy