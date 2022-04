Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Animals have all sorts of historical and spiritual meanings, and if you keep seeing one animal in particular, you may wonder if it's a signal from the universe that something is up. Well, if it's ladybugs that you keep spotting, take it as a good sign. Here, we're diving into the spiritual significance of ladybugs and what it means if you keep seeing them.

